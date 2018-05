June 10, 2018

9:00 PM

June is for the Masses on Voices, and this Sunday it's something new in something old as we turn to an underloved masterpiece by Mozart that displays some of his most joyful choral writing, the "Missa longa in C," Sunday at 9pm.

MOZART Mass in C major, K. 262 (Missa longa)

Mitsuko Shirai, soprano

Marga Schiml, contralto

Armin Ude, tenor

Hermann Christian Polster, bass

Walger Heinz Bernstein, organ

Dresden Philharmonic

Leipzig Radio Choir

Herbert Kegel, conductor