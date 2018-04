Now available on demand: On WCRB In Concert with Mistral, the chamber music ensemble performs French music by Debussy and Franck and German works by Schubert and Brahms.

April 29, 2018

7:00 PM

On the program:

DEBUSSY Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (arr. for flute and piano)

FRANCK Piano Quintet in F-minor

SCHUBERT Sonata in A-minor for Arpeggione and Piano (arr. for flute and string quartet)

BRAHMS Serenade No. 1, Op. 11 (arr. for nonet)

Hear Part 1:

Hear Part 2:

Hear Part 3:

