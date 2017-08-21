Holiday Pops!

December 18
WCRB is In Concert with the Boston Pops, in a celebration of the season at Symphony Hall! Led by conductor Keith Lockhart, this concert includes guest narrators Margery Eagan and Jim Braude of Boston Public Radio, and a certain special guest in a red suit.
On the program:
arr. Cumberland - A Christmas Prelude: Angels from the Realms of Glory
Handel, arr. Mozart - "Hallelujah Chorus," from Messiah
arr. Don Sebesky - A Christmas Scherzo
Hairston-Hollenbeck - Mary's Boy Child
Bach/Rist-Shaw/Bennett - Break Forth, O Beauteous Heavenly Light
Yarrow-Mathes - Light One Candle
Respighi - The Adoration of the Magi, from Three Botticelli Pictures
arr. Hollenbeck - Songs from the Hillfolk
Herman-Troob - We Need a Little Christmas
arr. Morley - Christmas Waltzes
arr. Chase - Home for the Holidays
arr. Weisman - A Visit from St. Nicholas
Margery Eagan and Jim Braude, narrators
arr. Chase/Sebesky - The Twelve Days of Christmas
Coots/Gillespie-Mason - Santa Claus is Comin' to Town
Trad. arr. Reisman - A Merry Little Sing-Along
Anderson - Sleigh Ride
Jackson/Miller-Perito - Let There Be Peace on Earth