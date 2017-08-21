Holiday Pops!

December 18

WCRB is In Concert with the Boston Pops, in a celebration of the season at Symphony Hall! Led by conductor Keith Lockhart, this concert includes guest narrators Margery Eagan and Jim Braude of Boston Public Radio, and a certain special guest in a red suit.

On the program:

arr. Cumberland - A Christmas Prelude: Angels from the Realms of Glory

Handel, arr. Mozart - "Hallelujah Chorus," from Messiah

arr. Don Sebesky - A Christmas Scherzo

Hairston-Hollenbeck - Mary's Boy Child

Bach/Rist-Shaw/Bennett - Break Forth, O Beauteous Heavenly Light

Yarrow-Mathes - Light One Candle

Respighi - The Adoration of the Magi, from Three Botticelli Pictures

arr. Hollenbeck - Songs from the Hillfolk

Herman-Troob - We Need a Little Christmas

arr. Morley - Christmas Waltzes

arr. Chase - Home for the Holidays

arr. Weisman - A Visit from St. Nicholas

Margery Eagan and Jim Braude, narrators

arr. Chase/Sebesky - The Twelve Days of Christmas

Coots/Gillespie-Mason - Santa Claus is Comin' to Town

Trad. arr. Reisman - A Merry Little Sing-Along

Anderson - Sleigh Ride

Jackson/Miller-Perito - Let There Be Peace on Earth