How To Surprise Your Conductor On His Birthday

This week, a link roundup full of missed connections, a birthday surprise, and the ultimate concerto battle.
- When you're a conductor and you have to work on your birthday, sometimes a little surprise celebration is in order. Watch what happened to Lahav Shani on his 29th birthday:
- 17 years ago, Greta Pane was practicing piano at the University of Pennsylvania, when the person in the practice room next door started playing every piece right back to her. NPR found the mystery pianist.
What's the best way to entertain yourself when you're stuck at the airport? For this violinist, the answer is simple: give a free concert for the passengers in her terminal.
This musician explains harmony to five different people: a child, a teen, a college student, a professional, and... jazz legend Herbie Hancock.
Comedy duo TwoSet Violin presents: The Concerto Battle.
Harvard's Loeb Music Library recently acquired several documents from the library of Pierre Bergé, including a score said to be purchased from a young Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart himself.