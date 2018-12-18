Related Program: 
"Voices" with Chris Voss

Humperdinck's Magical "Hansel and Gretel"

  • Arthur Rackham's depiction of
    Arthur Rackham's depiction of "Hansel and Gretel"
    Wikimedia Commons (Image by Arthur Rackham)

December 10, 2017
10:00 PM

Just in time for the holidays, spend time with Humperdinck's magical setting of Hansel and Gretel on this week's Voices!

Note: Broadcast begins at 10pm, following WCRB In Concert with the Handel and Haydn Society and Handel's Messiah.

HUMPERDINCK Hansel and Gretel

Soloists:
Frederica von Stade (Hansel)
Ileana Cotrubas (Gretel)
Christa Ludwig (Mother)
Siegmund Nimsgern (Father)
Kiri Te Kanawa (Sandman)
Ruth Welting (The Dew Fairy)
Elisabeth Söderström (The Witch)

Children's Chorus of Cologne Opera
Gürzenich Orchestra
John Pritchard, conductor

Tags: 
Engelbert Humperdinck
Frederica von Stade
Kiri Te Kanawa
John Pritchard
Ileana Cotrubas