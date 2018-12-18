Humperdinck's Magical "Hansel and Gretel"

December 10, 2017

10:00 PM

Just in time for the holidays, spend time with Humperdinck's magical setting of Hansel and Gretel on this week's Voices!

Note: Broadcast begins at 10pm, following WCRB In Concert with the Handel and Haydn Society and Handel's Messiah.

HUMPERDINCK Hansel and Gretel

Soloists:

Frederica von Stade (Hansel)

Ileana Cotrubas (Gretel)

Christa Ludwig (Mother)

Siegmund Nimsgern (Father)

Kiri Te Kanawa (Sandman)

Ruth Welting (The Dew Fairy)

Elisabeth Söderström (The Witch)

Children's Chorus of Cologne Opera

Gürzenich Orchestra

John Pritchard, conductor