Independence Day with WCRB!

Join Laura Carlo and Brian McCreath at 7pm on the 4th of July for a celebration of our national holiday!

Whether you're at a backyard barbecue, atop Peters Hill at the Arboretum, or simply at home with family and friends, this year, make WCRB a part of your Independence Day.

Throughout the night, you'll hear a musical reflection of the kaleidoscopic culture of America, from the charge of Sousa's "The Stars and Stripes Forever" to the quite contemplation of Copland's "Our Town," as well as patriotic gems by American composers Morton Gould, Howard Hanson, and William Schuman. Tchaikovsky's "1812" Overture - now a de facto part of American culture, thanks to Arthur Fiedler and the Boston Pops - will musically light up the night, and even Charles Ives makes an appearance, with his delightful variations on "America the Beautiful."

You may have heard Aaron Copland's "Fanfare for the Common Man," but how about Joan Tower's "Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman?" No better time for both than the summer of 2018, played by American orchestras showcasing their finest brass sections. And speaking of brass - what July 4th playlist would be complete without honoring the men and women in uniform who serve our country? Not this one. We'll hear from the United States Marine Band and the United States Air Force Band. We'll also take the energy down a notch from time to time and feature some beautiful recordings of more peaceful summer-celebrating works by George Gershwin and William Grant Still.

Of course, the playlist is loaded with Boston Pops recordings, with conductors Keith Lockhart, John Williams, and Arthur Fiedler. We're also taking this opportunity to look forward to the upcoming Tanglewood season, with celebrations of Leonard Bernstein's centennial and new recordings by this year's Koussevitzky Artist at Tanglewood, pianist Kirill Gerstein.

There's a lot we're excited for this Fourth of July, and we hope you can join us. Listen on air or on app, and happy Independence Day!