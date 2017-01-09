Related Program: 
Sunday Night at the Opera

Jean-Baptiste Lully, King of French Opera

By Jan 9, 2017
  • Bass-baritone Nicolas Testé
    Bass-baritone Nicolas Testé sings Roland
January 15

French opera owes everything to a single Italian ex-pat firmly settled at the court of King Louis XIV: Jean-Baptiste Lully. Tonight, we honor this legendary composer with a vibrant performance of "Roland," featuring French bass-baritone Nicolas Testé.

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Roland
Nicolas Testé: Roland
Anna-Maria Panzarella: Angélique
Olivier Dumait: Médor
Monique Zanetti: Témire / Bélise
Robert Getchell: Astolfe
Ziliante: Evgueniy Alexiev

Les Talens Lyriques
Christopher Rousset, conductor

In the coming weeks, celebrating the King of French opera, Jean-Baptiste Lully, followed by a birthday celebration for Mozart with a dynamic new recording of his "Don Giovanni" on January 22.

Happy Birthday, Mozart! Teodor Currentzis leads Don Giovanni

By Jan 8, 2017
Conductor Teodor Currentzis
Courtesy of the Artist

January 22

In anticipation of Mozart's 261st birthday, Chris Voss brings you the excitingly fresh recording of Don Giovanni from mastermind Teodor Currentzis and Musicaeterna. 