Jean-Baptiste Lully, King of French Opera

January 15
French opera owes everything to a single Italian ex-pat firmly settled at the court of King Louis XIV: Jean-Baptiste Lully. Tonight, we honor this legendary composer with a vibrant performance of "Roland," featuring French bass-baritone Nicolas Testé.
Jean-Baptiste Lully: Roland
Nicolas Testé: Roland
Anna-Maria Panzarella: Angélique
Olivier Dumait: Médor
Monique Zanetti: Témire / Bélise
Robert Getchell: Astolfe
Ziliante: Evgueniy Alexiev
Les Talens Lyriques
Christopher Rousset, conductor