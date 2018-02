Jean-Yves Thibaudet is the soloist in Ravel's Piano Concerto for the Left Hand, and Jacques Lacombe leads the Boston Symphony in the composer's Daphnis and Chloe.

Saturday, February 17, 2018

8:00 PM

Jacques Lacombe, conductor

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

Tanglewood Festival Chorus

DEBUSSY (orch. RAVEL) Sarabande et Danse

RAVEL Piano Concerto for the left hand

RAVEL Daphnis et Chloé (complete)

Hear a preview with Jacques Lacombe: