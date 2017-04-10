Ken-David Masur Conducts Concertos with BSO Soloists

Now available on-demand: members of the BSO's wind sections star as soloists in concertos by Vivaldi, Krommer, and Schumann, with conductor Ken-David Masur.
Saturday, January 7
Ken-David Masur, conductor
Cynthia Meyers, piccolo
William R. Hudgins and Michael Wayne, clarinets
Thomas Rolfs, trumpet
Toby Oft, trombone
James Sommerville, Michael Winter, Rachel Childers, and Jason Snider, horns
Vivaldi - Piccolo Concerto in C, RV 433
Krommer - Concerto No. 2 for two clarinets and orchestra, Op. 91
Jolivet - Concertino for trumpet, piano, and strings
Rota - Trombone Concerto
Schumann - Concert Piece for four horns and orchestra
Hear from Cynthia Meyers, Thomas Rolfs, and Toby Oft on The Answered Question: