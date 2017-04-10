Related Program: 
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Ken-David Masur Conducts Concertos with BSO Soloists

The Boston Symphony Orchestra
  • Beth Ross-Buckley

Now available on-demand: members of the BSO's wind sections star as soloists in concertos by Vivaldi, Krommer, and Schumann, with conductor Ken-David Masur.

Saturday, January 7

Ken-David Masur, conductor
Cynthia Meyers, piccolo
William R. Hudgins and Michael Wayne, clarinets
Thomas Rolfs, trumpet
Toby Oft, trombone
James Sommerville, Michael Winter, Rachel Childers, and Jason Snider, horns 

Vivaldi - Piccolo Concerto in C, RV 433
Krommer - Concerto No. 2 for two clarinets and orchestra, Op. 91
Jolivet - Concertino for trumpet, piano, and strings
Rota - Trombone Concerto
Schumann - Concert Piece for four horns and orchestra

Hear this concert on-demand

Hear from Cynthia Meyers, Thomas Rolfs, and Toby Oft on The Answered Question:

Ken-David Masur
Thomas Rolfs
Toby Oft
Antonio Vivaldi
Robert Schumann

Related Content

Liszt, Chin, and Schumann with Masur

Beth Ross-Buckley

November 7, 2015

BSO Assistant Conductor Ken-David Masur conducts Schumann's Symphony No. 3, the "Rhenish," on a program that also includes the American premiere of Unsuk Chin's Mannequin (a BSO co-commission) and Liszt's Totentanz, with piano soloist Louie Lortie.

Masur Conducts Tchaikovsky

Beth Ross-Buckley

July 16, 2016

Renée Fleming, soprano
Ken-David Masur, conductor

IVES - The Unanswered Question
STRAUSS - Four Last Songs
TCHAIKOVSKY - Symphony No. 6, "Pathétique"

(This concert is not available for on-demand streaming.)