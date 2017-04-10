Ken-David Masur Conducts Concertos with BSO Soloists

Now available on-demand: members of the BSO's wind sections star as soloists in concertos by Vivaldi, Krommer, and Schumann, with conductor Ken-David Masur.

Saturday, January 7

Ken-David Masur, conductor

Cynthia Meyers, piccolo

William R. Hudgins and Michael Wayne, clarinets

Thomas Rolfs, trumpet

Toby Oft, trombone

James Sommerville, Michael Winter, Rachel Childers, and Jason Snider, horns

Vivaldi - Piccolo Concerto in C, RV 433

Krommer - Concerto No. 2 for two clarinets and orchestra, Op. 91

Jolivet - Concertino for trumpet, piano, and strings

Rota - Trombone Concerto

Schumann - Concert Piece for four horns and orchestra

