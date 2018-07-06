Landmarks Orchestra's Free Summer Concerts

Join 99.5 WCRB hosts for free concerts presented by the Boston Landmarks Orchestra at the Hatch Shell on the Esplanade, Wednesday nights at 7 pm.
July 11, 2018, 6-8 pm: "Season Tune-Up"
Though this is not a concert, WCRB will be there! Join the Orchestra one week before the concerts begin for an evening of family fun and musical games.
July 18, 2018, 7pm: The Planets (Opening Night)
Hosted by Laura Carlo
ELGAR: Pomp and Circumstance No. 1
DEBUSSY: Clair de Lune
GRAU: Pegasus Promenade (world premiere)
HOLST: The Planets
Featuring guest artists ZUMIX and the St. Paul's Girls' School Choir
July 25, 2018, 7pm: Boston University Tanglewood Institute
Hosted by Cathy Fuller
BERNSTEIN: Candide Overture
BERNSTEIN: Suite from Mass
BERNSTEIN: Symphonic Dances from West Side Story, for wind ensemble
STRAVINSKY: The Rite of Spring
August 1, 2018, 7pm: Verdi Requiem
Hosted by Ron Della Chiesa
VERDI: Requiem
Featuring guest artists:
One City Choir
Back Bay Chorale, Scott Allen Jarrett, Music Director
Meredith Hansen, soprano
Ann McMahon Quintero, mezzo-soprano
Yeghishe Manucharyan, tenor
Nathan Stark, bass-baritone
August 8, 2018, 7pm: Longwood Symphony Orchestra
No WCRB host
Program TBA
August 15, 2018, 7pm: Sounds of the Sea
Hosted by Ray Brown
RAVEL: Une Barque sur l'océan
HERMANN: Moby Dick excerpts
SUNG: Oceana (world premiere)
DEBUSSY: La Mer
August 22, 2018, 7pm: Symphonic Dances
Hosted by Cathy Fuller
TCHAIKOVSKY: Scenes from Swan Lake
BEACH: Bal masqué
And a tribute to Leonard Bernstein
Featured guest artists: Peter DiMuro/Public Displays of Motion; The Dance Complex; Boston Ballet II; Conservatory Lab Charter School; Camp Harbor View; Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston
August 29, 2018, 7pm: Mercury Orchestra
No WCRB Host
Program TBA
For rain dates and more information, visit Boston Landmarks Orchestra.