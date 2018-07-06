Landmarks Orchestra's Free Summer Concerts

Join 99.5 WCRB hosts for free concerts presented by the Boston Landmarks Orchestra at the Hatch Shell on the Esplanade, Wednesday nights at 7 pm.

July 11, 2018, 6-8 pm: "Season Tune-Up"

Though this is not a concert, WCRB will be there! Join the Orchestra one week before the concerts begin for an evening of family fun and musical games.

July 18, 2018, 7pm: The Planets (Opening Night)

Hosted by Laura Carlo

ELGAR: Pomp and Circumstance No. 1

DEBUSSY: Clair de Lune

GRAU: Pegasus Promenade (world premiere)

HOLST: The Planets

Featuring guest artists ZUMIX and the St. Paul's Girls' School Choir

July 25, 2018, 7pm: Boston University Tanglewood Institute

Hosted by Cathy Fuller

BERNSTEIN: Candide Overture

BERNSTEIN: Suite from Mass

BERNSTEIN: Symphonic Dances from West Side Story, for wind ensemble

STRAVINSKY: The Rite of Spring

August 1, 2018, 7pm: Verdi Requiem

Hosted by Ron Della Chiesa

VERDI: Requiem

Featuring guest artists:

One City Choir

Back Bay Chorale, Scott Allen Jarrett, Music Director

Meredith Hansen, soprano

Ann McMahon Quintero, mezzo-soprano

Yeghishe Manucharyan, tenor

Nathan Stark, bass-baritone

August 8, 2018, 7pm: Longwood Symphony Orchestra

No WCRB host

Program TBA

August 15, 2018, 7pm: Sounds of the Sea

Hosted by Ray Brown

RAVEL: Une Barque sur l'océan

HERMANN: Moby Dick excerpts

SUNG: Oceana (world premiere)

DEBUSSY: La Mer

August 22, 2018, 7pm: Symphonic Dances

Hosted by Cathy Fuller

TCHAIKOVSKY: Scenes from Swan Lake

BEACH: Bal masqué

And a tribute to Leonard Bernstein

Featured guest artists: Peter DiMuro/Public Displays of Motion; The Dance Complex; Boston Ballet II; Conservatory Lab Charter School; Camp Harbor View; Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston

August 29, 2018, 7pm: Mercury Orchestra

No WCRB Host

Program TBA

For rain dates and more information, visit Boston Landmarks Orchestra.