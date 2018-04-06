The Lark Descending, Youthful Genius, and Gilly

On this week's link roundup, catch up with two prodigious violinists, the Melodica Men, and a grocery store employee in Watertown who has some exciting news to share.



Kendall is taking a week off, so I'm stepping in to cover the link roundup this week. Don't worry, she'll be back before you can say "Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov."

#Brooklyn - Mozart is a quiet and sweet fluffy cat looking for a calm home. He would be fine as a only cat, but doesn't mind other respectful adult cats - as long as they let him take up most of the bed when he naps! Mozart has some very minor health issues, ask us for more info. pic.twitter.com/tOjJrF2soi — BBAWC (@BBAWC) April 2, 2018