This week marks the official beginning of an unprecedented alliance between two legendary orchestras.

The Boston Symphony Orchestra and the Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra already share common threads of history, and now Andris Nelsons forms another link as the Music Director of both orchestras. To celebrate, the BSO performs music by Leipzig composers, part of an entire week of special events. To learn more, visit the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

Saturday, February 10, 2018

8:00 PM

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Thomas Adès, piano

Kirill Gerstein, piano

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

Tanglewood Festival Chorus

J.S. BACH Concerto in D minor for three pianos, BWV 1063

SCHUMANN Nachtlied and Neujahrslied, for chorus and orchestra

Sean SHEPHERD Express Abstractionism (world premiere; BSO co-commission)

MENDELSSOHN Symphony No. 3, Scottish

See the entire schedule of Leipzig Week in Boston

Hear about the BSO - GHO Alliance and this week's program from Andris Nelsons:

Hear a preview of Schumann's Nachtlied and Neujahrslied with BSO Choral Conductor James Burton: