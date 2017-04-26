Lewis Plays Mozart's Final Piano Concerto

Friday night at 8, live from Tanglewood, the English pianist is the guest soloist in one of Mozart's more experimental concertos, and Moritz Gnann conducts the Boston Symphony Orchestra in Schumann's picturesque "Rhenish" Symphony.

Friday, July 13, 2018

8:00 PM

Moritz Gnann, conductor

Paul Lewis, piano

WAGNER Siegfried Idyll

MOZART Piano Concerto No. 27 in B-flat, K. 595

SCHUMANN Symphony No. 3, Rhenish

Hear BSO Assistant Conductor Moritz Gnann in a preview of the concert and a look back at his three years with the orchestra:

Watch a performance of Paul Lewis at the BBC Proms: