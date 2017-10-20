Link Roundup: 8 Things from This Week on the Classical Internet

This week: the Melodica Men tackle Gershwin, Britney Spears paints to Mozart, and members of the Danish National Chamber Orchestra experiment with the world's hottest chili pepper.
- Opera: stuffy, expensive, and boring? Not a chance. Just ask comedian and actor Steve Speirs:
- And speaking of opera: what if you could step right into the middle of the action? A new, immersive virtual-reality project will let you do just that:
- Britney Spears, painting, and Mozart sound like an odd combination. But it really happened! And it was wonderful!
- Check out this fascinating look at Ruth Crawford Seeger's audacious string quartet (and listen to this while you do:)
- Mozart, like most celebrities, did a little bar-hopping in his day. A travel writer tracked down one of the places he was known to visit when he was in Prague.
- Runner and conservatory student Alistair Rutherford just shattered the world record for "fastest marathon dressed as a musical instrument," which is a category I'm delighted to learn exists.
- What happens when you play your instrument right after eating the world's hottest chili pepper? Well, hilarity, for one:
- And finally: everybody's favorite duo, the Melodica Men, are back, this time with Gershwin:
Thanks for checking out this week's link roundup! Come back next Friday for more.