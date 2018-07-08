Lorraine Hunt Lieberson in Bach's Cantata 170

Oboist Peggy Pearson and composer John Harbison join host Brian McCreath to describe the unique emotional power of performances by late mezzo-soprano Lorraine Hunt Lieberson.
On the program:
Toccata in D, BWV 912 - Lise de la Salle, piano
Duetto in F, BWV 803 - Caterina Lichtenberg, mandolin; Mike Marshall, mandocello
Cantata BWV 170 Vergnügte Ruh', beliebte Seelenlust (translation) - Lorraine Hunt-Lieberson, mezzo-soprano; Peggy Pearson, oboe d'amore; Greenleaf Chamber Players
Duetto in E minor, BWV 802, and Duetto in G, BWV 804 - Caterina Lichtenberg, mandolin; Mike Marshall, mandocello