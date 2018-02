March 4, 2018

9:00 PM

Bizet's "The Pearl Fisher's Duet" is one of the most famous pieces of vocal classical music ever written. This week, hear the entire charming opera!

BIZET Les pêcheurs de perles

Barbara Hendricks - Leïla

John Aler - Nadir

Gino Quilico - Zurga

Jean-Philippe Courtis - Nourabad

The Toulouse Capitole Orchestra and Chorus

Michel Plasson, conductor