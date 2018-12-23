"Madama Butterfly" with Leontyne Price

Sunday, November 5, 2017

9:00 PM

A return to the golden age of opera recording in a powerful performance of Puccini's "Madama Butterfly," starring Leontyne Price and Richard Tucker.

PUCCINI Madama Butterfly

Cio-Cio-San (Madama Butterfly): Leontyne Price

B.F. Pinkerton: Richard Tucker

Suzuki: Rosalind Elias

Sharpless: Philip Maero

Goro: Piero de Palma

Prince Yamadori: Robert Kerns

The Bonze: Virgilio Carbonari

Imperial Commissioner: Arturo La Porta

Kate Pinkerton: Anna di Stasio

The Registrar: Mario Rinaudo

Yakuside: Leo Pudis

Cio-Cio-San's Mother: Fernanda Cadoni

RCA Italiana Opera Orchestra and Chorus

Erich Leinsdorf, conductor