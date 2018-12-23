"Madama Butterfly" with Leontyne Price

Sunday, November 5, 2017
9:00 PM
A return to the golden age of opera recording in a powerful performance of Puccini's "Madama Butterfly," starring Leontyne Price and Richard Tucker.
PUCCINI Madama Butterfly
Cio-Cio-San (Madama Butterfly): Leontyne Price
B.F. Pinkerton: Richard Tucker
Suzuki: Rosalind Elias
Sharpless: Philip Maero
Goro: Piero de Palma
Prince Yamadori: Robert Kerns
The Bonze: Virgilio Carbonari
Imperial Commissioner: Arturo La Porta
Kate Pinkerton: Anna di Stasio
The Registrar: Mario Rinaudo
Yakuside: Leo Pudis
Cio-Cio-San's Mother: Fernanda Cadoni
RCA Italiana Opera Orchestra and Chorus
Erich Leinsdorf, conductor