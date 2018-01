Monday, Jan. 29, at 8pm, in an encore broadcast from Symphony Hall, Andris Nelsons leads the Boston Symphony in music that begins in earthly darkness, only to transcend through the human experience to heavenly brilliance.

Saturday, January 20, 2018

8:00 PM

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Susan Graham, mezzo-soprano

Women of the Tanglewood Festival Chorus

James Burton, conductor

Children's Chorus

MAHLER Symphony No. 3

WCRB's Brian McCreath previews the concert with Andris Nelsons: