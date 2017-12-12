Make WCRB Your Home for the Holidays

Throughout December, make WCRB your home for festive cheer, in musical form!

Sunday, December 10

7-9pm: In Concert with Handel and Haydn Society - Handel's Messiah. Hear the perennial favorite with H+H led by Harry Christophers. (Available on-demand here.)

Sunday, December 17

7-9pm: In Concert with the Boston Pops - Holiday Pops! It's that time of year again! Hear Keith Lockhart lead the Boston Pops in holiday favorites.

Saturday, December 23

8-10pm: Enjoy a classic recording of the Boston Symphony Orchestra and Seiji Ozawa in Tchaikovsky's "The Nutcracker."

Sunday, December 24

Throughout the day and into the night, join us for seasonal favorites, plus traditional carols from throughout history and around the world. There will even be a visit from Chris Voss, reading "'Twas the Night Before Christmas."

7-9pm: In Concert with Blue Heron - Spend Christmas Eve with Blue Heron and the peaceful beauty of Christmas in 15th-century France and Burgundy.

Monday, December 25

Our festive blend of classical holiday favorites and new discoveries continues, with a few major highlights:

5-7:20am: A special presentation of The Bach Hour - Bach's Christmas Oratorio, hosted by Brian McCreath.

12-2pm: Handel's Messiah - hear Mozart's gracefully imaginative orchestration of Handel's masterpiece with host Alan McLellan.

8-10pm: The Boston Symphony Orchestra plays Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker.

Sunday, December 31

7-9pm: In Concert with Voces8 - Spend New Year's Eve "Under the Stars" with British vocal ensemble Voces8, presented by the Celebrity Series of Boston.

9pm-midnight: Ring in the New Year with Chris Voss! Waltz your way into 2018.