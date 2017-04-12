Marathon Monday: Run with WCRB!

I wouldn’t exactly call myself a runner. Even that feels like a pretty egregious overstatement of my nonexistent running ability. I don’t know the first thing about what it takes to run a marathon, let alone train for it; the phenomenon that is the Boston Marathon is equal parts mysterious and fascinating to me. There’s one thing that I’m reasonably certain I know about running, however, and it’s this: a good playlist is essential to the process.

That’s why we’ve gathered our resources here at WCRB to put together four hours of the most high-energy, motivational classical music we could find. Starting at 10:00 am on Marathon Monday (April 17), get ready to run, because we’re playing all the music you need. There’ll be peppy pieces with unrelenting tempos to help you keep your pace up, and there’ll be a few slower moments to give you time for a breather - before the energy picks back up again and you’re off to the races (see what I did there?).

Whether you’re running in the Boston Marathon or watching it, take us with you! Our playlist is guaranteed to give you a boost.

Hear are a few highlights:

John Williams - Summon the Heroes

Johannes Brahms - Hungarian Dance No. 5

Jean-Philippe Rameau - Nais Suite: Overture

Jean Sibelius - Karelia Suite, Op. 11: III. March

Antonin Dvorák - Carnival Overture

That's just a taste of what you'll hear on the actual marathon day - I don't want to give away ALL our secrets! Tune in April 17 at 10:00 am for the real deal, and let us know you're listening. Happy running!