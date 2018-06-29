Maria Finkelmeier, A Far Cry Win "Best of Boston 2018"

This week in our link roundup, we highlight a few local musicians, share some inspirational stories, and ask: how mad do you get when audiences cough during concerts? We bet you don't get as mad as Riccardo Muti.

1. Congratulations are in order for two winners of Improper Bostonian's "Best of Boston 2018": Maria Finkelmeier, for "Creative Catalyst," and A Far Cry, for "Classical Ensemble"! Both winners are near and dear to our hearts -- here's a video from when Finkelmeier's collective Masary Studios joined us at Aeronaut Brewery for a concert in May (watch the full performance here):

We've also featured A Far Cry on several In Concert broadcasts -- find them all here.

2. When an audience member coughed during a quiet moment of a Chicago Symphony Orchestra concert last Saturday, maestro Riccardo Muti stopped everything -- orchestra included. Opinions are divided on whether or not this was a justified response. What do you think?

3. Have you ever wondered what it's like to audition for a major symphony orchestra? What about auditioning for a principal seat in an orchestra you've played in for 10 years? CelloBello spoke with the Boston Symphony Orchestra's new principal cello, Blaise Déjardin, about everything from push-ups to Shostakovich.

4. Here's your daily dose of inspiration: pianist Kevin Cole had an 8-hour brain surgery in May -- and he's already staging a full comeback.

5. A new documentary titled "Strangers of the Earth" follows cellist Dane Johansen as he walks Europe's most famous pilgrimage -- the Camino de Santiago -- with his cello on his back. Watch the trailer, then see if it's showing near you:

