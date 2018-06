The Spanish conductor leads the BSO in Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7, and Nikolaj Znaider is the guest soloist in Brahms’s Violin Concerto.

Saturday, June 16, 2018

8:00 PM

Recorded August 12, 2017 at Tanglewood

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Juanjo Mena, conductor

Nikolaj Znaider, violin

Julian ANDERSON Incantesimi

This piece is not available for on-demand listening

BRAHMS Violin Concerto

BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 7

Hear part 1 of this concert on demand:

Hear part 2 of this concert on demand: