The "unstuffy, unpredictable, unmatched" ensemble celebrates 20 years with works by Debussy, Bach, Vivaldi, Fauré, and more on WCRB In Concert.

April 2

Hear a preview with Mistral founder Julie Scolnik:

The program includes:

DEBUSSY - Beau Soir

J.S. BACH - "Italian" Concerto in F

J.S. BACH - "Ich Habe Genug"

DUPARC - L'Invitation au voyage

DUPARC - Soupir

VIVALDI - Violin Concerto in B minor, RV 390

HANDEL - Harp Concerto in B-flat

FAURE - Piano Quartet No. 2

Learn more about Mistral.