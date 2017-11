November 26, 2017

9:00 PM

Sunday night on Voices, a Mozart masterpiece, the Great Mass in C minor - his final complete choral work, and a "dark, otherworldly giant."

MOZART Great Mass in C minor

Accentus

La Chambre Philharmonique

Laurence Equilbey, conductor

Soloists:

Sandrine Piau (soprano)

Anne-Lise Sollied (soprano)

Paul Agnew (tenor)

Frédéric Caton (bass)