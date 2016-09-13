September 18, 9pm

La Clemenza di Tito

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Cast:

Mark Padmore: Tito

Alexandrina Pendatchanska: Vitellia

Bernarda Fink: Sesto

Marie-Claude Chappuis: Annio

Sunhae Im: Servilia

Sergio Foresti: Publio

Freiburg Baroque Orchestra, RIAS Chamber Choir

René Jacobs, conductor

Synopsis

La Clemenza di Tito was one of Mozart's final compositions, written in tandem with his opera Die Zauberflöte ("The Magic Flute") and his ultimately unfinished Requiem. It has been much maligned, almost since the beginning, as a work less vibrant and engaging than Mozart's other operas. Critics argue that you can hear that Mozart's heart wasn't in it, that he wrote it just for the money, that Mozart rushed the process with only "half his mind" on the work, and ultimately that Tito dull and boring. René Jacobs disagrees. And in this 2006 recording, the Freiburg Baroque Orchestra seeks to counter those assertions with an exceptionally alive, floral, shimmering performance.

La Clemenza di Tito is one of those "based on the incredible true story" operas, inspired by the very real life of the Roman Emperor Titus Flavius Sabinus Vespasianus (40-81 AD). Titus had a quality rarely seen in Roman Emperors (let alone world leaders today): leniency toward those who conspired against him. To the surprise of many, Titus abolished the charge of "high treason" in Rome, and refused to pursue those rumored to be conspiring against him. And this "clemency" did remarkable things to raise Titus' popularity among his Roman population. It is this quality that is immortalized in Mozart's La Clemenza di Tito: "The Clemency of Titus".

