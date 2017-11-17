Mr. T's Cello, a 2000-Year-Old Instrument, and Music from Space

By 7 hours ago

Take a break with some wild, wacky videos on this week's link roundup!

  1. We all need a little motivation sometimes. Mr. T is here to help:

     
  2. Whether you're team #JusticeLeague or team #Avengers, we can all agree Danny Elfman is an amazing composer. Here's a sneak peak at the score for the upcoming Justice League movie:

     
  3. One man. One opera. And 31 flutes. 

     

  4. And speaking of weird and wonderful winds, hear an ancient instrument that hasn't been played for 2000 years - until now:

     

  5. These scientists literally wrote a symphony out of the music of the cosmos:

     

  6. The New York Times shows you where - and how - Steinway pianos are made, in a new 360-degree video that takes you to the Steinway & Sons factory in Hamburg, Germany.
Tags: 
link roundup

Related Content

Chopin's Pickled Heart, an Origami Violin, and More

By Nov 10, 2017

The link roundup returns! Here's what you may have missed this week in the wide, wacky world of classical music.