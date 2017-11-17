Mr. T's Cello, a 2000-Year-Old Instrument, and Music from Space

Take a break with some wild, wacky videos on this week's link roundup!
- We all need a little motivation sometimes. Mr. T is here to help:
- Whether you're team #JusticeLeague or team #Avengers, we can all agree Danny Elfman is an amazing composer. Here's a sneak peak at the score for the upcoming Justice League movie:
- One man. One opera. And 31 flutes.
- And speaking of weird and wonderful winds, hear an ancient instrument that hasn't been played for 2000 years - until now:
- These scientists literally wrote a symphony out of the music of the cosmos:
- The New York Times shows you where - and how - Steinway pianos are made, in a new 360-degree video that takes you to the Steinway & Sons factory in Hamburg, Germany.