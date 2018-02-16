This Musician Made an Organ out of Furbies

Archival Beethoven, Antarctic ice shelves, and Furby organs, oh my! Take a gander at this week's link roundup.
- The Cleveland Orchestra will be making archival recordings of Beethoven's music available for free online as part of their "Prometheus Project" - listen to part of Beethoven's Symphony No. 1 here, then check out their SoundCloud account for more!
- What do opera companies do when their costume closets are too full? Hold public sales, of course. Here's a look at just a few of the costumes the Dutch National Opera recently put on sale.
- Intrepid explorers, take note: you can visit places like Mount Borodin, the Beethoven Peninsula, and Rossini Point - in Antarctica.
- Three terrifying words: Furby. Organ. Keyboard.
- And... while we're on the subject of unconventional instruments, how about a Dyson vacuum cleaner?
- Two penguins at the National Sea Life Centre in Birmingham, U.K., had a romantic Valentine's Day date on Wednesday night, complete with a fancy fish dinner - and live music.
- In the words of one of our staff: "This is like Buck Hunter meets Stravinsky." Clap along with The Rite of Spring, courtesy of the London Philharmonic Orchestra:
- The folks over at ClassicFM are launching a true crime podcast called "Case Notes," exploring the darker side of classical music. Listen to the trailer - and while you wait for the official launch, read a few of our favorite spooky classical stories here.