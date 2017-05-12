Related Program: 
Upcoming BSO Broadcasts

Mutter Dazzles in Tchaikovsky Violin Masterpiece

    Anne-Sophie Mutter
This Saturday at 8, delight in an encore broadcast from Tanglewood, with Anne-Sophie Mutter and Andris Nelsons, in a program that includes a premiere by John Williams and Berlioz's dramatic "Symphony Fantastique."

Saturday, April 14, 2018 (encore Monday, April 23)
8:00 PM

Boston Symphony Orchestra
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin

John WILLIAMS Markings, for solo violin, strings, and harp (world premiere)
TCHAIKOVSKY Violin Concerto
BERLIOZ Symphonie fantastique

Originally recorded at Tanglewood, July 16, 2017. 

