Mutter Dazzles in Tchaikovsky Violin Masterpiece

This Saturday at 8, delight in an encore broadcast from Tanglewood, with Anne-Sophie Mutter and Andris Nelsons, in a program that includes a premiere by John Williams and Berlioz's dramatic "Symphony Fantastique."

Saturday, April 14, 2018 (encore Monday, April 23)

8:00 PM

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin

John WILLIAMS Markings, for solo violin, strings, and harp (world premiere)

TCHAIKOVSKY Violin Concerto

BERLIOZ Symphonie fantastique

Originally recorded at Tanglewood, July 16, 2017.

This concert is no longer available on demand.