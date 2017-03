Nelsons Conducts Shostakovich's "Leningrad"

Now available on-demand: Andris Nelsons leads the BSO in Shostakovich's "Leningrad" Symphony, live from Symphony Hall.

Saturday, February 25, and Monday, March 6

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Baiba Skride, violin

Harriet Krijgh, cello

Elsbeth Moser, bayan

Gubaidulina - Triple Concerto for violin, cello, and bayan (world premiere; BSO co-commission)

Shostakovich - Symphony No. 7, Leningrad

Hear Shostakovich's Leningrad Symphony on demand.

Hear a preview with Baiba Skride, Elsbeth Moser, Harriet Krijgh, and Andris Nelsons on The Answered Question: