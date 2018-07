Tonight at 8pm, live from the Koussevitzky Music Shed, Lang Lang is the guest soloist in Mozart's tempestuous Piano Concerto No. 24, and Andris Nelsons conducts the Boston Symphony Orchestra in Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 5.

Friday, July 6, 2018

8:00 PM



Andris Nelsons, conductor

Lang Lang, piano

MOZART Overture to The Magic Flute

MOZART Piano Concerto No. 24

TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 5

Watch a performance of Lang Lang at the BBC Proms: