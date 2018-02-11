Related Program: 
The Bach Hour

Operatic Drama in Bach, from Oboist Albrecht Mayer

  • Albrecht Mayer
    Albrecht Mayer
    Ben Ealovega, courtesy Decca

On the program:

Pièce d'orgue (Fantasia) in G, BWV 572 - Hans Fagius, organ (1724 Cahman organ at Kristine Church, Falun, Sweden)

Cantata BWV 127 Herr Jesu Christ, wahr' Mensch und Gott (translation) - Dorothee Mields, soprano;  Jan Kobow, tenor;  Peter Kooy, bass;  Collegium Vocale Gent, Philippe Herreweghe, director

Concerto for Oboe d'Amore, from Cantata BWV 209 - Albrecht Mayer, oboe;  The English Concert, Julian Podger, conductor

Chorale Prelude:  Dies sind die heiligen zehen Gebot, BWV 678 - Fretwork

Tags: 
Albrecht Mayer
Julian Podger
Philippe Herreweghe
Fretwork
Johann Sebastian Bach