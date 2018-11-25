An Operatic Trip to Renaissance Venice

May 27, 2018

9:00 PM

Before he was one of Hollywood's most celebrated composers, Erich Korngold wrote a charming one-act opera set in 15th-century Venice. Hear it this Sunday night at 9pm on Voices!

KORNGOLD Violanta

Eva Morton (Violanta)

Walter Berry (Simone Trovai)

Siegfried Jerusalem (Alfonso)

Horst R. Laubenthal (Giovanni Bracca)

Gertraut Stoklassa (Bice)

Ruth Hesse (Barbara)

Manfred Schmidt (Matteo)

Heinrich Weber (First Soldier)

Paul Hansen (Second Soldier)

Karin Hautermann (First Maid)

Renate Freyer (Second Maid)

Munich Radio Orchestra

Barvarian Radio Chorus

Marek Janowski, conductor