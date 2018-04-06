Pasta Class with Chris and Laura

Who doesn’t love fresh pasta? Become a WCRB member today and Cambridge School of Culinary Arts chefs will instruct you on the fundamentals of pasta making.

This hands-on class includes rolling, cutting, filling and pairing pasta shapes with sauces. They will provide the dough and bold, flavorful sauce, so you can concentrate on learning how to form pasta into many shapes, while sampling wines alongside your classmates, WCRB hosts Laura Carlo and Chris Voss.

Seats are very limited, so secure yours today! Call 888-995-9272 or click here.

Saturday, May 12

Cambridge School of Culinary Arts, 2020 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge, MA 02140

Times:

Session One: 3-5pm

Session Two: 5:30-7:30pm

$180 for 2 tickets - a sustaining membership of $15/month