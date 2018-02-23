Ping Pong at the Philharmonic

Lost (and found) music, ping pong at the New York Philharmonic, and a deep dive into K-pop await you in this week's link roundup.
- The New Yorker's Alex Ross examines how the music of the French Baroque - once a tool of kings and autocrats - inspires both power and resistance.
- A new novel, "Ghost Stories: The Rediscovery of Schumann's Only Violin Concerto," tells the thrilling true story of the loss and rediscovery of Schumann's one and only violin concerto. Spoiler alert: there are ghosts.
- This farmer herds his cattle by serenading them on the trombone:
- A Donizetti opera - lost for nearly 200 years - will receive its London premiere, after musicologist Dr. Candida Mantica spent 8 years piecing together fragments of the score.
- Ping pong at the New York Philharmonic? It's more likely than you might think.
- With the global spotlight on South Korea during the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, PRI's The World takes a look at what makes Korean music - and especially K-pop - so unique.