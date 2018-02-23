Ping Pong at the Philharmonic

Lost (and found) music, ping pong at the New York Philharmonic, and a deep dive into K-pop await you in this week's link roundup.

  1. The New Yorker's Alex Ross examines how the music of the French Baroque - once a tool of kings and autocrats - inspires both power and resistance
     
  2. A new novel, "Ghost Stories: The Rediscovery of Schumann's Only Violin Concerto," tells the thrilling true story of the loss and rediscovery of Schumann's one and only violin concerto. Spoiler alert: there are ghosts.
     
  3. This farmer herds his cattle by serenading them on the trombone:

     
  4. A Donizetti opera - lost for nearly 200 years - will receive its London premiere, after musicologist Dr. Candida Mantica spent 8 years piecing together fragments of the score
     
  5. Ping pong at the New York Philharmonic? It's more likely than you might think.

     

  6. With the global spotlight on South Korea during the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, PRI's The World takes a look at what makes Korean music - and especially K-pop - so unique.
