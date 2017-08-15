RAW TRUTH with the Boston Children's Chorus and Roomful of Teeth

January 15

The Boston Children’s Chorus (BCC) presents RAW TRUTH, its annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Tribute Concert, recorded live at New England Conservatory’s Jordan Hall. Featuring BCC’s critically acclaimed youth ensembles conducted by Anthony Trecek-King, and GRAMMY-winning guest artist Roomful of Teeth, this powerful program of music in honor of Dr. King’s legacy explores the racial divide that still exists in our country.

On the program:

Glory - John Legend and Common, arr. Feigenbaum

A Church is Burning - Paul Simon, arr. Feigenbaum

Kasar mie la gaji - Alberto Grau

Ballad of Harry T. Moore - Bernice Johnson Reagon, arr. Emily Howe

Kalief Browder - Brad Wells

I'm On My Way - Trad., arr. Anthony Trecek-King

If We Must Die - Stephen Feigenbaum

Woke Up This Morning - Trad., arr. Anthony Trecek-King

The Death of Emmett Till - The Ramparts, arr. Feigenbaum

My Lord, What a Morning - Trad., arr. Harry T. Burleigh

Time for Change - Jim Papoulis

As an organization, the Boston Children's Chorus is dedicated to making a difference through music. As Artistic Director Anthony Trecek-King explains:

"Our Mission at the Boston Children’s Chorus is an integrated mission, where we want to use music as a catalyst to create social change, and to build community, and it first starts with our singers and their families, and then hopefully it radiates out to the larger community."

BCC’s top three choirs, comprised of singers ages 10 through 18 from the Boston area, join voices with Roomful of Teeth, an ensemble dedicated to mining the expansive potential of the human voice, in songs linking the past to the present, rage to activism, and injustice to truth. The program also includes songs such as Paul Simon’s “A Church is Burning,” a new arrangement of the “Ballad of Harry T Moore” and “Glory”, the award winning theme of the film Selma.