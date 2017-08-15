RAW TRUTH with Roomful of Teeth and the Boston Children's Chorus

January 15

The Boston Children’s Chorus (BCC) presents RAW TRUTH, its annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Tribute Concert, recorded live at New England Conservatory’s Jordan Hall. Featuring BCC’s critically acclaimed youth ensembles conducted by Anthony Trecek-King, and GRAMMY-winning guest artist Roomful of Teeth, this powerful program of music in honor of Dr. King’s legacy explores the racial divide that still exists in our country.

BCC’s top three choirs, comprised of singers ages 10 through 18 from the Boston area, join voices with Roomful of Teeth, an ensemble dedicated to mining the expansive potential of the human voice, in songs linking the past to the present, rage to activism, and injustice to truth. The program also includes songs such as Paul Simon’s “A Church is Burning,” a new arrangement of the “Ballad of Harry T Moore” and “Glory”, the award winning theme of the film Selma.