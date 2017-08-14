Related Program: Upcoming "In Concert" Broadcasts Richard Egarr Conducts Beethoven and Mendelssohn Related Program: Upcoming "In Concert" Broadcasts TweetShareGoogle+Email January 22 Richard Egarr leads the Handel and Haydn Society in a concert featuring Mendelssohn's Symphony No. 4 ("Italian") and Beethoven's Symphony No. 3 ("Eroica"), recorded on October 30, 2016 at Symphony Hall. Tags: Felix MendelssohnLudwig van BeethovenHandel and Haydn SocietyRichard EgarrTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.