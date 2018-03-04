Related Program: 
The Bach Hour

Richard Egarr on the Orchestral Suites

By Kendall Todd ago
  • Richard Egarr
    Richard Egarr

The director of London's Academy of Ancient Music takes you inside the humor and joy of Bach's fourth Orchestral Suite, this week on The Bach Hour.

On the program:

Prelude and Fugue in F-sharp minor, BWV 859, from Book I of the Well-Tempered Clavier - Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano

Cantata BWV 54 Widerstehe doch der Sünde (translation) - Daniel Taylor, countertenor; Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra, Jeanne Lamon, director

Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D, BWV 1068: II. Air - Academy of Ancient Music, Richard Egarr, conductor

Orchestral Suite No. 4 in D, BWV 1069 - Academy of Ancient Music, Richard Egarr, conductor

Tags: 
Richard Egarr
Pierre-Laurent Aimard
Jeanne Lamon
Academy of Ancient Music
Johann Sebastian Bach