Richard Egarr on The Well-Tempered Clavier

Harpsichordist and Academy of Ancient Music Music Director Richard Egarr talks about the Well-Tempered Clavier and Bradley Lehman's theory of tuning for the piece, and Konrad Junghänel conducts the Missa Brevis in F.

On the program:

Missa Brevis in F, BWV 233 - Cantus Cölln, Konrad Junghänel

Preludes and Fugues in E major (BWV 854), E minor (BWV 855), and F major (BWV 856), from Book I of The Well-Tempered Clavier - Richard Egarr, harpsichord

Preludes and Fugues in F-sharp minor (BWV 883) and A major (BWV 889), from Book II of The Well-Tempered Clavier - Richard Egarr, harpsichord