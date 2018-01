Roth Conducts Beethoven's 5th

Saturday night at 8, live from Symphony Hall, Benjamin Grosvenor is the soloist in Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 21, and François-Xavier Roth leads the BSO in Beethoven's mighty Symphony No. 5.

Saturday, January 6, 2018

8:00 PM

François-Xavier Roth, conductor

Benjamin Grosvenor, piano

MÉHUL Overture to The Amazons, or The Founding of Thebes

MOZART Piano Concerto No. 21 in C, K. 467

BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 5

