Russian Masterpieces with the BSO and Gil Shaham

Saturday night at 8, in an encore broadcast of hte BSO, Shaham is the guest soloist in Tchaikovsky's blazing Violin Concerto, and Andris Nelsons conducts Rachmaninoff's Symphony No. 2.

Saturday, May 26, 2018

8:00 PM

Encore broadcast from Saturday, October 7, 2017

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Gil Shaham, violin

SIERRA Moler

TCHAIKOVSKY Violin Concerto

RACHMANINOFF Symphony No. 2

In an interview with WCRB's Brian McCreath, Gil Shaham previews Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto: