Upcoming BSO Broadcasts

Russian Masterpieces with the BSO and Gil Shaham

Saturday night at 8, in an encore broadcast of hte BSO, Shaham is the guest soloist in Tchaikovsky's blazing Violin Concerto, and Andris Nelsons conducts Rachmaninoff's Symphony No. 2.

 

Saturday, May 26, 2018

8:00 PM

Encore broadcast from Saturday, October 7, 2017

Andris Nelsons, conductor
Gil Shaham, violin

SIERRA Moler
TCHAIKOVSKY Violin Concerto
RACHMANINOFF Symphony No. 2

In an interview with WCRB's Brian McCreath, Gil Shaham previews  Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto:

