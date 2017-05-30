Schumann, Mozart, and Mendelssohn from Tanglewood

Saturdays at 8:00, as the weather turns icy, head back to Tanglewood with us as we broadcast a few of our favorite concerts from this past summer.

Saturdays December 9, 16, and 30, 2017

8:00 PM

December 9, 2017

Yo-Yo Ma Plays Schumann

Boston Symphony Orchestra

David Zinman, conductor

Yo-Yo Ma, cello

Recorded August 6, 2017 at Tanglewood

___________________________________________________

December 16, 2017

Trifonov Plays Mozart at Tanglewood

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Daniil Trifonov, piano

Recorded July 14, 2017 at Tanglewood

___________________________________________________

December 30, 2017

Joshua Bell Plays Mendelssohn

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Lahav Shani, conductor

Joshua Bell, violin

Recorded August 13, 2017 at Tanglewood