Schumann, Mozart, and Mendelssohn from Tanglewood

Saturdays at 8:00, as the weather turns icy, head back to Tanglewood with us as we broadcast a few of our favorite concerts from this past summer.
Saturdays December 9, 16, and 30, 2017
8:00 PM
December 9, 2017
Yo-Yo Ma Plays Schumann
Boston Symphony Orchestra
David Zinman, conductor
Yo-Yo Ma, cello
Recorded August 6, 2017 at Tanglewood
___________________________________________________
December 16, 2017
Trifonov Plays Mozart at Tanglewood
Boston Symphony Orchestra
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Daniil Trifonov, piano
Recorded July 14, 2017 at Tanglewood
___________________________________________________
December 30, 2017
Joshua Bell Plays Mendelssohn
Boston Symphony Orchestra
Lahav Shani, conductor
Joshua Bell, violin
Recorded August 13, 2017 at Tanglewood