Upcoming BSO Broadcasts

Schumann, Mozart, and Mendelssohn from Tanglewood

  • Tanglewood lawn and Shed
    John Ferrillo / BSO

Saturdays at 8:00, as the weather turns icy, head back to Tanglewood with us as we broadcast a few of our favorite concerts from this past summer.

Saturdays December 9, 16, and 30, 2017
8:00 PM

Credit Todd Rosenberg

December 9, 2017

Yo-Yo Ma Plays Schumann
Boston Symphony Orchestra
David Zinman, conductor
Yo-Yo Ma, cello

Recorded August 6, 2017 at Tanglewood

___________________________________________________

Credit Dario Acosta / Deutsche Grammophon

December 16, 2017

Trifonov Plays Mozart at Tanglewood
Boston Symphony Orchestra
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Daniil Trifonov, piano

Recorded July 14, 2017 at Tanglewood

___________________________________________________

Credit Erik Kabik

December 30, 2017

Joshua Bell Plays Mendelssohn
Boston Symphony Orchestra
Lahav Shani, conductor
Joshua Bell, violin

Recorded August 13, 2017 at Tanglewood

