See Details of BSO Encore Broadcasts

As the 2017 Tanglewood season approaches, join Ron Della Chiesa each Saturday at 8pm on 99.5 WCRB for some of the best concerts of the 2016-2017 season at Symphony Hall.
May 13
Perianes and the Gardens of Spain
Charles Dutoit, conductor
Javier Perianes, piano
Daniela Mack, mezzo-soprano (Concepcion)
Benjamin Hulett, tenor (Gonzalve)
Francois Piolino, tenor (Torquemada)
Jean-Luc Ballestra, baritone (Ramiro)
David Wilson-Johnson, bass-baritone (Don Inigo Gomez)
RAVEL Rapsodie espagnole
FALLA Nights in the Gardens of Spain
RAVEL L'Heure espagnole
____________________________________________
May 20
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Malcolm Lowe, violin
Steven Ansell, viola
MOZART Sinfonia concertante in E-flat for violin and viola, K.364
BRUCKNER Symphony No. 3 (1889 version)
____________________________________________
May 27
Charles Dutoit, conductor
Yo-Yo Ma, cello
Women of the Tanglewood Festival Chorus
WALTON Portsmouth Point Overture
ELGAR Cello Concerto
HOLST The Planets
____________________________________________
June 3
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Hélène Grimaud, piano
NATHAN the space of a door (world premiere; BSO commission)
BRAHMS Piano Concerto No. 1
BRAHMS Symphony No. 2
____________________________________________
June 10
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Hélène Grimaud, piano
ANDRES Everything Happens So Much (world premiere; BSO commission)
BRAHMS Piano Concerto No. 2
BRAHMS Symphony No. 4
____________________________________________
June 17
Andris Nelsons, conductor
BRAHMS Symphony No. 1
BRAHMS Symphony No. 3
____________________________________________
June 24
Moritz Gnann, conductor
Menahem Pressler, piano
MENDELSSOHN Overture, The Hebrides (Fingal's Cave)
MOZART Piano Concerto No. 27
DVORAK Symphony No. 9, From the New World