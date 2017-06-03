Related Program: 
Upcoming BSO Broadcasts

See Details of BSO Encore Broadcasts

  • Symphony Hall
    Stu Rosner / BSO

As the 2017 Tanglewood season approaches, join Ron Della Chiesa each Saturday at 8pm on 99.5 WCRB for some of the best concerts of the 2016-2017 season at Symphony Hall.

May 13

Perianes and the Gardens of Spain

Charles Dutoit, conductor
Javier Perianes, piano
Daniela Mack, mezzo-soprano (Concepcion)
Benjamin Hulett, tenor (Gonzalve)
Francois Piolino, tenor (Torquemada)
Jean-Luc Ballestra, baritone (Ramiro)
David Wilson-Johnson, bass-baritone (Don Inigo Gomez)

RAVEL Rapsodie espagnole
​FALLA Nights in the Gardens of Spain
RAVEL L'Heure espagnole

____________________________________________

May 20

Nelsons Conducts Bruckner

Andris Nelsons, conductor
Malcolm Lowe, violin
Steven Ansell, viola

MOZART Sinfonia concertante in E-flat for violin and viola, K.364
BRUCKNER Symphony No. 3 (1889 version)

____________________________________________

May 27

Yo-Yo Ma Plays Elgar

Charles Dutoit, conductor
Yo-Yo Ma, cello
Women of the Tanglewood Festival Chorus

WALTON Portsmouth Point Overture
ELGAR Cello Concerto
HOLST The Planets

____________________________________________

June 3

Hélène Grimaud Plays Brahms

Andris Nelsons, conductor
Hélène Grimaud, piano

NATHAN the space of a door (world premiere; BSO commission)
BRAHMS Piano Concerto No. 1
BRAHMS Symphony No. 2

____________________________________________

June 10

Grimaud, Nelsons, and Brahms

Andris Nelsons, conductor
Hélène Grimaud, piano

ANDRES Everything Happens So Much (world premiere; BSO commission)
BRAHMS Piano Concerto No. 2
BRAHMS Symphony No. 4

____________________________________________

June 17

Nelsons Conducts Brahms

Andris Nelsons, conductor

BRAHMS Symphony No. 1
BRAHMS Symphony No. 3

____________________________________________

June 24

Pressler Plays Mozart

Moritz Gnann, conductor
Menahem Pressler, piano

MENDELSSOHN Overture, The Hebrides (Fingal's Cave)
MOZART Piano Concerto No. 27
DVORAK Symphony No. 9, From the New World

Tags: 
Andris Nelsons
Charles Dutoit
Helene Grimaud
Menahem Pressler
Yo-Yo Ma
Javier Perianes