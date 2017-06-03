See Details of BSO Encore Broadcasts

As the 2017 Tanglewood season approaches, join Ron Della Chiesa each Saturday at 8pm on 99.5 WCRB for some of the best concerts of the 2016-2017 season at Symphony Hall.

May 13

Perianes and the Gardens of Spain

Charles Dutoit, conductor

Javier Perianes, piano

Daniela Mack, mezzo-soprano (Concepcion)

Benjamin Hulett, tenor (Gonzalve)

Francois Piolino, tenor (Torquemada)

Jean-Luc Ballestra, baritone (Ramiro)

David Wilson-Johnson, bass-baritone (Don Inigo Gomez)

RAVEL Rapsodie espagnole

​FALLA Nights in the Gardens of Spain

RAVEL L'Heure espagnole

____________________________________________

May 20

Nelsons Conducts Bruckner

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Malcolm Lowe, violin

Steven Ansell, viola

MOZART Sinfonia concertante in E-flat for violin and viola, K.364

BRUCKNER Symphony No. 3 (1889 version)

____________________________________________

May 27

Yo-Yo Ma Plays Elgar

Charles Dutoit, conductor

Yo-Yo Ma, cello

Women of the Tanglewood Festival Chorus

WALTON Portsmouth Point Overture

ELGAR Cello Concerto

HOLST The Planets

____________________________________________

June 3

Hélène Grimaud Plays Brahms

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Hélène Grimaud, piano

NATHAN the space of a door (world premiere; BSO commission)

BRAHMS Piano Concerto No. 1

BRAHMS Symphony No. 2

____________________________________________

June 10

Grimaud, Nelsons, and Brahms

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Hélène Grimaud, piano

ANDRES Everything Happens So Much (world premiere; BSO commission)

BRAHMS Piano Concerto No. 2

BRAHMS Symphony No. 4

____________________________________________

June 17

Nelsons Conducts Brahms

Andris Nelsons, conductor

BRAHMS Symphony No. 1

BRAHMS Symphony No. 3

____________________________________________

June 24

Pressler Plays Mozart

Moritz Gnann, conductor

Menahem Pressler, piano

MENDELSSOHN Overture, The Hebrides (Fingal's Cave)

MOZART Piano Concerto No. 27

DVORAK Symphony No. 9, From the New World