WCRB In Concert with the Chameleon Arts Ensemble brings together American works that recall wide landscapes and the many different voices that fill them.

November 26, 2017

7:00 PM

On the program:

BERGER Quartet for Winds in C Major

COPLAND Twelve Poems of Emily Dickinson

BEACH Piano Quintet in f sharp minor, Op. 67 (1908)

COPLAND Appalachian Spring

Check back soon to hear this concert on demand.

Learn more about Chameleon Arts.