The Simplicity and Power of Four Notes

One of the rewards of great art is finding meaning below the surface. The first four notes of an aria on this week's "Bach Hour" are designed not just to sound nice, but to carry a message.

On the program:

Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F, BWV 1046 - Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra, Riccardo Chailly, conductor

Cantata BWV 156 Ich steh mit einem Fuss im Grabe! (translation) - Robin Blaze, counter-tenor; Gerd Türk, tenor; Peter Kooy, bass; Bach Collegium Japan, Masaaki Suzuki, conductor

Machs mit mir, Gott, nach deiner Gut, BWV 957 - Hans Fagius, organ (1728 Cahman organ at Leufsta Bruk, Sweden)

Keyboard Concerto No. 5 in F minor, BWV 1056 - Ramin Bahrami, piano; Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra, Riccardo Chailly, conductor

Italian Concerto, BWV 971: I. Allegro spiritoso e con brio (arr. Crespo) - German Brass