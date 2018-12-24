Related Program: "Voices" with Chris Voss Spooky! A Haunting "Voices" Halloween Special Related Program: "Voices" with Chris Voss TweetShareGoogle+Email "La danse macabre" by Leonie Justin Alexandre Petit, 19th Century de Young Fine Arts Museum of San Francisco Sunday, October 29, 20179:00 PM Ghoulies and ghosties and voices, oh my! This week on "Voices," all things Halloween: Mozart's "Requiem," Schubert's "Erlkönig," Saint-Saëns' "Danse Macabre," and much more. Tags: Wolfgang Amadeus MozartFranz SchubertCamille Saint-SaensTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.