"Voices" with Chris Voss

Spooky! A Haunting "Voices" Halloween Special

  • "La danse macabre" by Leonie Justin Alexandre Petit, 19th Century
    de Young Fine Arts Museum of San Francisco

Sunday, October 29, 2017
9:00 PM

Ghoulies and ghosties and voices, oh my! This week on "Voices," all things Halloween: Mozart's "Requiem," Schubert's "Erlkönig," Saint-Saëns' "Danse Macabre," and much more.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Franz Schubert
Camille Saint-Saens