The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Stravinsky's "Firebird" with François-Xavier Roth

Saturday, January 13, 2018
8:00 PM

François-Xavier Roth, conductor
Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano

WEBERN Passacaglia, Op. 1
BARTÓK Piano Concerto No. 1
STRAVINSKY The Firebird (complete)

Hear a preview with François-Xavier Roth:

Francois-Xavier Roth
Pierre-Laurent Aimard
Anton Webern
Bela Bartok
Igor Stravinsky