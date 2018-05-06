A Struggle Against Darkness in Bach's Cello Suite No. 2

Listen

Dutch cellist Pieter Wispelwey talks with host Brian McCreath about the Cello Suite No. 2 by Bach.

On the program:

Aria variata in A minor (Italian Variations), BWV 989 (arr. Tim Jackson) - Alison Balsom, trumpet; Alistair Ross, harpsichord

Cantata BWV 87 Bisher habt ihr nichts gebeten in meinem Namen (translation) - Robin Blaze, counter-tenor; Makoto Sakurada, tenor; Peter Kooij, bass; Bach Collegium Japan, Masaaki Suzuki, conductor

Suite No. 2 in D minor for solo cello, BWV 1008 - Pieter Wispelwey, cello