The Takács Quartet, In Concert

Sunday at 7 on WCRB In Concert with the Takács Quartet, the renowned ensemble performs an All-Beethoven program presented by Rockport Music.

March 12

Takács Quartet

BEETHOVEN: String Quartet No. 2 in G major, Op. 18, No. 2

BEETHOVEN: String Quartet No. 11 in F minor, Op. 95 “Serioso”

BEETHOVEN: String Quartet No. 14 in C-sharp minor, Op. 131

Recorded on November 11, 2016 at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport.

Hear WCRB host Alan McLellan's interview with the first violinist of the Takács Quartet, Edward Dusinberre:

Learn more about the Takács Quartet.

Learn more about Rockport Music.