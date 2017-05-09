Thu., May 11, 9:00 PM, WGBH 2

Fri., May 12, 12:30 PM, WGBX 44

Sun., May 14, 12:00 AM, WGBH 2

Talent Has Hunger is an inspiring film about music's power to consume, enhance and propel lives. Filmed over 7 years, Talent Has Hunger focuses on master cello teacher, Paul Katz, and four of his young students. Katz, who is a founding member of the Cleveland Quartet, currently teaches at New England Conservatory, where he created the Professional String Quartet Training Program. Not only does he prepare wonderful musicians for a lifetime of musical achievement and enjoyment, but he also helps them build indelible senses of self-esteem. His goal is always to elevate his students' sense of possibility and teach them how to access the music within themselves.

View the trailer:

Learn more about the film.